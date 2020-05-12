-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.18) to $1.88. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported earnings of $2.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 132.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to $8.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to $6.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $167.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.80.

In related news, Director Carl T. Berquist acquired 3,000 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,239.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,130. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $180.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average of $135.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.