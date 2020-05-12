$0.71 EPS Expected for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $1.00. CF Industries reported earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CF Industries.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.90 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

CF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

CF Industries stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.85. 143,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,991. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $38.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 39.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 411,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,190,000 after buying an additional 117,093 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.2% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 469.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 53,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 44,277 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CF Industries (CF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.