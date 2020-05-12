0Chain (ZCN) Price Hits $0.0729 on Top Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0729 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $5,491.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

