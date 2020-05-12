$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) to post sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IQIYI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. IQIYI posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQIYI will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IQIYI.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($2.94). The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 76.62% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. IQIYI’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.83) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IQ shares. HSBC upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of IQIYI in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. CLSA upgraded shares of IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in IQIYI by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,440,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,963,000 after acquiring an additional 909,242 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its holdings in IQIYI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,909,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,527,000 after acquiring an additional 210,500 shares during the period. Al Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC acquired a new position in IQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,479,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQIYI by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,142,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,336,000 after acquiring an additional 410,072 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in IQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

IQ stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.68. IQIYI has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

