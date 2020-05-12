$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) to report $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Continental’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $830.00 million and the highest is $1.49 billion. United Continental posted sales of $11.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Continental will report full year sales of $20.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.16 billion to $23.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $42.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.11 billion to $48.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Continental.

Get United Continental alerts:

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Cfra decreased their price target on United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Argus cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut United Continental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on United Continental in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Shares of UAL opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.77. United Continental has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $96.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in United Continental by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Continental by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Continental (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.