10,062 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,403,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,186 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,349,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

HON stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.90. 108,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,897. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.60 and its 200 day moving average is $163.58.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

