10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) PT Raised to $100.00 at Citigroup

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.43% from the stock’s current price.

TXG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Shares of TXG stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.02. 22,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,366. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.85. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $45.11 and a 52-week high of $108.36.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $71.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.67 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $2,611,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,834,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $651,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,645,043.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 881,250 shares of company stock worth $53,042,788 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 2,863.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 171,516 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $3,527,000. FMR LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,049,000 after acquiring an additional 385,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.