10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) PT Raised to $85.00

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Shares of TXG stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $82.10. 786,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,170. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.85. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $45.11 and a twelve month high of $108.36.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $71.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.67 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $2,213,662.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $773,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 955,514 shares in the company, valued at $73,947,228.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 881,250 shares of company stock valued at $53,042,788 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foresite Capital Management I LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $551,699,000. FMR LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,049,000 after buying an additional 385,217 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 227.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 978,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,597,000 after purchasing an additional 679,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 161.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,901,000 after purchasing an additional 286,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 362,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 177,804 shares during the last quarter.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.