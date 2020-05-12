11,102 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 215,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.64.

NYSE MCK traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.20. 32,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.12. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $172.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,188 shares of company stock worth $1,734,165 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.