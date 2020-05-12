11,903 Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Global Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,851,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,621,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.50. The stock had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,340. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.42. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $155.91 and a 12-month high of $232.08.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.