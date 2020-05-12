1,196,304 Shares in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Bought by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,196,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,737,000. News accounts for 1.4% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 0.20% of News at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of News by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 21,641,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of News by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,772,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,440,000 after buying an additional 1,036,705 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in News by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,062,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,257,000 after buying an additional 2,520,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in News by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,782,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,734,000 after acquiring an additional 265,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth about $54,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

NWSA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of News from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Shares of NWSA stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.59. 2,166,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189,212. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31. News Corp has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $15.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. News had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

