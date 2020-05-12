$12.17 Million in Sales Expected for Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) will post sales of $12.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.30 million and the lowest is $12.00 million. Airgain posted sales of $14.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $53.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.35 million to $54.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $63.13 million, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $64.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 1.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Airgain from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Airgain from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $39,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airgain in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airgain in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in shares of Airgain in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.80 and a beta of 1.42. Airgain has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $15.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07.

Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

