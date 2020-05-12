127,560 Shares in BP plc (NYSE:BP) Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 127,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 53,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 15,014 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at $3,658,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at $1,378,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in BP by 3,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. BP plc has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $32.92.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. BP’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

