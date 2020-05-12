13,300 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Acquired by Bp Plc

Bp Plc bought a new position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,097,000 after purchasing an additional 35,850 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 181,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,482,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $197.66 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $200.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $511,653.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,572.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $162,890.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $274,650.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,282 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,149. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

