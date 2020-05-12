$145.37 Million in Sales Expected for Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) will report $145.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.14 million and the lowest is $138.60 million. Pretium Resources posted sales of $113.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will report full year sales of $608.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $546.20 million to $716.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $735.02 million, with estimates ranging from $574.76 million to $895.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pretium Resources.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $126.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.86 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $13.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.53.

PVG opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.58. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $13.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 33,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $949,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

