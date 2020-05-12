1,505,642 Shares in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Purchased by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,505,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,474,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 2.25% of Cars.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 190.6% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,828,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,551 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 832,482 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,359,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,837,000 after buying an additional 531,888 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cars.com by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,830,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,364,000 after acquiring an additional 380,983 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,143,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,977,000 after purchasing an additional 88,619 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CARS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.28. 2,043,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,956. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $403.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.57 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 203.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter bought 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $95,782.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Rogers purchased 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,632.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,650 shares of company stock worth $171,254. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

