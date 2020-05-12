$155.84 Million in Sales Expected for RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) to announce sales of $155.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RMR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.80 million and the lowest is $154.88 million. RMR Group posted sales of $130.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that RMR Group will report full-year sales of $611.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $589.40 million to $623.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $610.59 million, with estimates ranging from $589.40 million to $627.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RMR Group.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMR shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on RMR Group from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised RMR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RMR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

RMR opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $969.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in RMR Group by 99.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after acquiring an additional 145,476 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in RMR Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 32,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 140,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

