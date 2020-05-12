$158.20 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) will announce $158.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.00 million. Orion Group reported sales of $165.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $714.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $698.60 million to $730.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $762.18 million, with estimates ranging from $734.00 million to $790.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $166.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.45 million. Orion Group had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 0.72%.

ORN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.10 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.24.

ORN opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $67.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

