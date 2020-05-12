180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Down 27.1% in April

180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the April 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, VP Robert E. Bigelow III bought 51,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $83,537.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 181,250 shares in the company, valued at $295,437.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 14,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $28,486.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 755,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,585.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 142,094 shares of company stock worth $239,507 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in 180 Degree Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,379,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,978,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 379,200 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of 180 Degree Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:TURN opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. 180 Degree Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.