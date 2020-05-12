$190.87 Million in Sales Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) will report sales of $190.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180.00 million and the highest is $203.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $187.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year sales of $756.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $739.10 million to $775.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $840.45 million, with estimates ranging from $791.90 million to $884.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KTOS shares. Benchmark started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $160,741.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,180 shares of company stock worth $201,039 and have sold 51,453 shares worth $790,543. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $25.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

