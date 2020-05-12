1ST Source Bank Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

1ST Source Bank decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,322 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.2% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in Microsoft by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 789,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $124,511,000 after acquiring an additional 27,960 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 20,873 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 18,406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

Shares of MSFT opened at $186.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,400.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

