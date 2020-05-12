$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) to report $2.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $2.83 billion. Adient posted sales of $4.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year sales of $12.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $13.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.45 billion to $15.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil acquired 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,371 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,432.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jerome J. Dorlack acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $35,397.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 93,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,986.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,923 shares of company stock worth $140,419. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Adient by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adient by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,945,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after acquiring an additional 37,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the first quarter valued at about $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.58. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

