$2.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will report $2.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.33 billion and the lowest is $1.90 billion. Insight Enterprises reported sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $8.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.23 billion to $9.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $9.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on NSIT. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $67.00 to $63.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.94 per share, with a total value of $109,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,906.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

