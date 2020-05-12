$2.57 EPS Expected for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) will announce $2.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.21 and the lowest is $1.89. Becton Dickinson and reported earnings of $3.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will report full year earnings of $10.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.39 to $13.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Becton Dickinson and.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $3.06 on Tuesday, hitting $265.11. 650,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,132. The stock has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.21 and its 200 day moving average is $254.96. Becton Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 3.2% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

