22,000 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Bought by Bp Plc

Bp Plc bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,611,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $71,253,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Republic Services by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,486,000 after acquiring an additional 490,107 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,566,000 after acquiring an additional 464,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 714,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,062,000 after acquiring an additional 401,152 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $119,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,631.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,334 shares of company stock worth $3,198,724. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Republic Services stock opened at $82.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.26.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

