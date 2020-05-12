24,962 Shares in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,165,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,363,000 after purchasing an additional 91,509 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $872,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,694,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,307,000 after purchasing an additional 252,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,173,000.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average is $53.57. Voya Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VOYA. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.11.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

