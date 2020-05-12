$252.50 Million in Sales Expected for Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) to announce sales of $252.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $247.10 million. Ingevity posted sales of $352.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. Ingevity had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NGVT shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Ingevity from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.13 per share, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,889.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard B. Kelson purchased 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,559.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,028 shares of company stock worth $472,860. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingevity by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ingevity by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ingevity by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 42,780 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ingevity by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

NGVT stock opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $108.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average of $66.41.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

