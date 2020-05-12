256,778 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Purchased by Darrell & King LLC

Darrell & King LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 256,778 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,816,000. Check Point Software Technologies makes up about 6.0% of Darrell & King LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Darrell & King LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Check Point Software Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 135,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP stock traded down $2.93 on Tuesday, hitting $105.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,454. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $120.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.03.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.79.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

