$277.93 Million in Sales Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will report $277.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $191.01 million to $338.20 million. Scorpio Tankers reported sales of $149.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $966.15 million to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $999.26 million, with estimates ranging from $903.48 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $254.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

STNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DNB Markets cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Fearnley Fonds cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth about $926,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,732 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,549,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STNG opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 1.05. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $40.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

