$3.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) to report $3.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.37 billion and the lowest is $3.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing reported sales of $3.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year sales of $14.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $14.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.12 billion to $15.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.15.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $144.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.70. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,301,510,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $676,751,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9,689.2% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 901,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,571,000 after buying an additional 892,764 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,290,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,975,000 after buying an additional 842,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,439,000 after buying an additional 600,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

