$3.50 Million in Sales Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to report $3.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the highest is $4.00 million. Novavax reported sales of $3.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $8.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $12.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.27 million, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Novavax.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.20) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Novavax from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Novavax from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.11.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.83. Novavax has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $26.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 9.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 26.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novavax (NVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.