$309.55 Million in Sales Expected for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) to post $309.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $340.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $278.29 million. Pan American Silver posted sales of $282.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $358.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. FBR & Co cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.72.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.03. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.80, a PEG ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,743,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,861,000 after purchasing an additional 614,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,356,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,634 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,385,000 after acquiring an additional 886,344 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,670,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,335,000 after acquiring an additional 594,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth $71,214,000. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

