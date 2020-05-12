$319.90 Million in Sales Expected for Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) will post sales of $319.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $360.59 million and the lowest is $284.80 million. Advanced Disposal Services posted sales of $419.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Advanced Disposal Services.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.93 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSW. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 505.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Advanced Disposal Services stock opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74. Advanced Disposal Services has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -407.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.33.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

