32,630 Shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $2,322,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $1,304,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $119.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $124.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

NYSE:VAC opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $131.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.57 and a 200 day moving average of $104.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

