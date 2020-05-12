$328.72 Million in Sales Expected for Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) to report $328.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $291.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $365.57 million. Spire reported sales of $321.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spire.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $715.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.62 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS.

SR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

NYSE SR opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. Spire has a twelve month low of $57.37 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Spire’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Spire by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,913,000 after acquiring an additional 29,218 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Spire by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,585,000 after purchasing an additional 164,183 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,082,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Spire by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 959,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,953,000 after purchasing an additional 30,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.