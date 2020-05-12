$33.95 Million in Sales Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to report $33.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.41 million and the highest is $34.48 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $48.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year sales of $169.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.06 million to $176.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $202.99 million, with estimates ranging from $201.81 million to $204.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.52 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 8.02%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Safe Bulkers from $1.25 to $0.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a market cap of $102.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $2.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,648,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 227,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,678,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 32,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 13,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 117,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

