$340.68 Million in Sales Expected for Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) will post $340.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $283.00 million to $406.10 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $306.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.37 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

FBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $27,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth $257,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 17.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 78,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 130,326 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 42.2% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 135,810 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 40,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 53.0% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

