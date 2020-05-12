340,581 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 340,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,319,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned 0.16% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,375,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.47. 127,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,434. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.05. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $59.56.

