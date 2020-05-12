$341.19 Million in Sales Expected for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) will announce $341.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $369.47 million and the lowest is $288.16 million. Twilio reported sales of $275.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Twilio from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Twilio from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Twilio from $144.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.45.

TWLO stock opened at $186.61 on Tuesday. Twilio has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $189.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of -69.11 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.26 and a 200 day moving average of $106.31.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 15,271 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total transaction of $1,958,811.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $4,476,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,318,434 over the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,863,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,917,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Twilio by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,193,000 after acquiring an additional 458,920 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $39,760,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,997,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.