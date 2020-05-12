$35.02 Million in Sales Expected for CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) to announce sales of $35.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.20 million. CNB Financial reported sales of $35.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year sales of $151.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.10 million to $153.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $169.03 million, with estimates ranging from $161.80 million to $176.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of CNB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, Director Deborah Dick Pontzer acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $44,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,037 shares in the company, valued at $479,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 5,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $100,607.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,942.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,307 shares of company stock valued at $191,961. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 13,803.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $260.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.01. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $33.78.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

