$36.70 Million in Sales Expected for Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to announce sales of $36.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hoegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.40 million to $37.00 million. Hoegh LNG Partners posted sales of $36.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will report full year sales of $145.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $143.16 million to $147.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $144.59 million, with estimates ranging from $141.17 million to $148.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hoegh LNG Partners.

Get Hoegh LNG Partners alerts:

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.36 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 36.26% and a return on equity of 16.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HMLP. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 52,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $7,815,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

HMLP stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $369.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.57%. Hoegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.