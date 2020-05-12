$37.15 Million in Sales Expected for PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) to post $37.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.30 million and the lowest is $37.00 million. PRGX Global posted sales of $41.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full-year sales of $162.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.09 million to $163.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $166.33 million, with estimates ranging from $166.00 million to $166.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PRGX Global.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.08 million. PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRGX. TheStreet cut PRGX Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PRGX Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd.

Shares of PRGX opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. PRGX Global has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGX. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of PRGX Global by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 299,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 112,239 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PRGX Global by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PRGX Global by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PRGX Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of PRGX Global by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

