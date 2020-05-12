$382.47 Million in Sales Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will report sales of $382.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.65 million and the highest is $618.28 million. Euronav reported sales of $132.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $993.14 million to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $976.67 million, with estimates ranging from $815.92 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Euronav.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Euronav had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $383.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.69 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. DNB Markets lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NYSE EURN opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 37.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.