39,191 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Acquired by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,191 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,553,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DXCM. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $288.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.24.

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $419.37. 930,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,007. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.63 and a 12 month high of $428.00. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total transaction of $320,331.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $5,395,442.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,059 shares of company stock worth $28,231,981 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.