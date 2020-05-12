$4.50 Million in Sales Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) to report $4.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. Aptevo Therapeutics reported sales of $7.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $5.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 million to $5.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.04 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APVO. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aptevo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

APVO stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.69. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 212,524 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 37,554 shares during the period.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

