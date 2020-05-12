$4.74 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to announce $4.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.50 million and the highest is $5.16 million. DURECT reported sales of $4.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $24.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.52 million to $31.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $30.61 million, with estimates ranging from $27.48 million to $33.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). DURECT had a negative net margin of 69.61% and a negative return on equity of 100.24%. The company had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRRX. BidaskClub raised shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.02.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $434.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DURECT by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,219,212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after acquiring an additional 207,691 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in DURECT by 15.4% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,910,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 254,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DURECT by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 61,456 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DURECT by 10.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 122,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DURECT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 922,193 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 23,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

