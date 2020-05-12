$440,000.00 in Sales Expected for Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) to post sales of $440,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $230,000.00 to $700,000.00. Kadmon posted sales of $230,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year sales of $1.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $920,000.00 to $3.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $229.25 million, with estimates ranging from $25.16 million to $625.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kadmon.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a negative net margin of 813.33%. The business had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KDMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

Shares of KDMN stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $700.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, CEO Harlan Waksal acquired 16,000 shares of Kadmon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $46,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,128.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia Schwalm acquired 31,000 shares of Kadmon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,154.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 59,600 shares of company stock worth $191,168. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kadmon by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 274,891 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Kadmon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.