$46.70 Million in Sales Expected for Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) to post $46.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.50 million to $62.90 million. Ranger Energy Services reported sales of $84.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full year sales of $211.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.80 million to $257.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $235.25 million, with estimates ranging from $203.70 million to $266.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.45 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.04%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RNGR. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of NYSE:RNGR opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. Ranger Energy Services has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $8.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNGR. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 706,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 157,103 shares during the last quarter. 27.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

