4,600 Shares in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Purchased by Bp Plc

Bp Plc acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $781.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $560.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $591.45. Mercadolibre Inc has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $805.84. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $620.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $735.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $716.95.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

