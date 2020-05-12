$55.16 Million in Sales Expected for InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) will report $55.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for InVitae’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.50 million. InVitae reported sales of $53.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InVitae will report full-year sales of $275.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $259.69 million to $303.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $452.20 million, with estimates ranging from $410.28 million to $498.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover InVitae.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $64.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 127.42% and a negative return on equity of 67.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of InVitae from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of InVitae from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

InVitae stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. InVitae has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 10,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $125,964.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,226.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 119,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $2,486,819.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,098.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,201. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InVitae during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in InVitae during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in InVitae by 46.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in InVitae during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in InVitae during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

